No lineup changes for Blue Jays in Game 7

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

TORONTO – Toronto Blue Jays manager John Schneider isn’t making any changes to his batting order for tonight’s Game 7 against the Seattle Mariners.

Designated hitter George Springer will bat first again as the Blue Jays look to win the decisive game at Rogers Centre.

Toronto forced a seventh game with a 6-2 win in Game 6.

Story continues below advertisement

Shane Bieber will get the start for Toronto in the winner-take-all matchup against George Kirby.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The series winner will play the Los Angeles Dodgers in the World Series.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 20, 2025.