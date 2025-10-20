SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Share

Sports

No lineup changes for Blue Jays in Game 7

By Gregory Strong The Canadian Press
Posted October 20, 2025 4:24 pm
1 min read
Share

TORONTO – Toronto Blue Jays manager John Schneider isn’t making any changes to his batting order for tonight’s Game 7 against the Seattle Mariners.

Designated hitter George Springer will bat first again as the Blue Jays look to win the decisive game at Rogers Centre.

Toronto forced a seventh game with a 6-2 win in Game 6.

Shane Bieber will get the start for Toronto in the winner-take-all matchup against George Kirby.

The series winner will play the Los Angeles Dodgers in the World Series.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 20, 2025.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

