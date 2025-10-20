No lineup changes for Blue Jays in Game 7

TORONTO – Toronto Blue Jays manager John Schneider isn’t making any changes to his batting order for tonight’s Game 7 against the Seattle Mariners.
Designated hitter George Springer will bat first again as the Blue Jays look to win the decisive game at Rogers Centre.
Related Videos
Toronto forced a seventh game with a 6-2 win in Game 6.
Shane Bieber will get the start for Toronto in the winner-take-all matchup against George Kirby.
Get daily National news
Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.
The series winner will play the Los Angeles Dodgers in the World Series.
Trending Now
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 20, 2025.
Comments