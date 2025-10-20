Oilers anthem singer diagnosed with leukemia

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

EDMONTON – The Edmonton Oilers anthem singer who has become a fan favourite for belting out O Canada in the stands with fans says he has leukemia.

Robert Clark, in a video posted online, says he’ll be going through treatment starting next month and hopes not to miss too many games.

Story continues below advertisement

He says he has been diagnosed with hairy cell leukemia, which he describes as treatable and sounding “worse than it is.”

Get weekly health news Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday. Sign up for weekly health newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The Canadian Cancer Society says hairy cell leukemia is a relatively rare form of a cancer that affects white blood cells, a key part of the immune system that helps fight off infections.

The professionally trained opera singer gained prominence nearly a decade ago when he started singing O Canada and the U.S. anthem while standing in the crowd rather than on the ice.

It’s a tradition Clark has continued through the Oilers’ back-to-back Stanley Cup playoff runs.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 20, 2025.