Oilers anthem singer diagnosed with leukemia

By Jack Farrell The Canadian Press
Posted October 20, 2025 4:18 pm
1 min read
EDMONTON – The Edmonton Oilers anthem singer who has become a fan favourite for belting out O Canada in the stands with fans says he has leukemia.

Robert Clark, in a video posted online, says he’ll be going through treatment starting next month and hopes not to miss too many games.

He says he has been diagnosed with hairy cell leukemia, which he describes as treatable and sounding “worse than it is.”

The Canadian Cancer Society says hairy cell leukemia is a relatively rare form of a cancer that affects white blood cells, a key part of the immune system that helps fight off infections.

The professionally trained opera singer gained prominence nearly a decade ago when he started singing O Canada and the U.S. anthem while standing in the crowd rather than on the ice.

It’s a tradition Clark has continued through the Oilers’ back-to-back Stanley Cup playoff runs.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 20, 2025.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

