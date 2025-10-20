Blue Jays say Amazon web outage causing ‘ticket management issues’

Send this page to someone via email

The Toronto Blue Jays are warning of “ticket management issues” just hours ahead of the team’s crucial Game 7 against the Seattle Mariners — a game which will see the winner advance to the next round of the postseason.

A massive outage of Amazon Web Services earlier Monday appears to be causing headaches for some Ticketmaster users ahead of the game.

According to a statement from the Toronto Blue Jays on X, “ticket management issues” are being reported by Ticketmaster following a larger widespread outage of Amazon Web Services, which the company says was “recovering” earlier on Monday.

It isn’t clear yet whether the impact from the outage affects all users on Ticketmaster, or just those with tickets or attempting to purchase tickets to Monday evening’s game.

The Toronto Blue Jays adds that it is working to actively resolve the situation, and says to “hold off on managing your tickets,” until further updates are posted.

On top of the tens of thousands of fans that have been inside the Rogers Centre throughout the postseason, millions of Canadians across the country have thrown their support behind the Blue Jays — the only Major League Baseball franchise based in Canada.

The last time the Blue Jays won the American League and the World Series Championship was in 1993.

Amazon Web Services, which provides remote computing services to thousands of companies, universities and governments, experienced a network outage for approximately three hours before 6:00 a.m. Eastern time.

Several hours later, the company said “most AWS service operations are succeeding normally now.”

Still, there was a ripple effect reported by many organizations, which may have led to delays and technical errors as a result of the outage.

