Montreal light-rail network set to open 14 new stations on Nov. 17

Montreal’s light-rail system has an opening date for its northwest expansion, with the Deux-Montagnes line set to open on Nov. 17.

The new branch of the REM network includes 14 stations, three of which connect to the metro system.

The Deux-Montagnes segment is an extension of the Brossard line, composed of the first five stations of the network that opened in July 2023 and connect the South Shore to downtown.

Part of the new line — from the city’s north end to the suburb of Deux-Montagnes — will stop operating at 9:30 p.m. to allow for testing on another segment scheduled to open next spring.

Once completed, the 67-kilometre REM network will have 26 stations and is scheduled to cost $9.4 billion.

The final leg of the system, linking to Montréal-Trudeau International Airport, is scheduled to open in 2027.