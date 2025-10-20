‘Language is culture’: Manitoba universities to offer Ojibwe, Cree immersion degrees

Send this page to someone via email

Two Manitoba universities will receive a share of more than $4.5 million in funding for Indigenous-language programming, the province announced Monday.

Premier Wab Kinew and Advanced Education and Training Minister Renée Cable said $2.3 million is going toward the University of Winnipeg for a new bachelor of arts degree program in Anishinaabemowin (Ojibwe) immersion — a first in the province when it comes to programming designed for second-language students.

Just shy of $1.5 million is earmarked for capital costs at University College of the North (UCN) to retrofit campus space into a new centre based around Indigenous languages and culture, with a further $759,000 toward program operations for a similar immersion program in Ininimowin (Cree).

“Preserving the Indigenous languages of our province means passing them on to future generations. Indigenous youth will be healthier if they can speak the traditional language of their communities,” said Kinew.

“These programs train a new generation of fluent Indigenous language speakers and teachers to carry on Manitoba’s Indigenous traditions.”

Doug Lauvstad, UCN’s president and vice-chancellor, said offering the bachelor degree is a “profound and historic moment” for the university, which serves numerous Indigenous communities in northern Manitoba.

“UCN understands that language is culture. Language carries stories, wisdom and worldviews from one generation to the next,” he said.

“By actively engaging in the language revitalization, we are not just teaching words, we are empowering communities to reclaim and strengthen their cultural identities.

“This degree will help create a new generation of fluent speakers, educators and leaders, who will carry their traditional languages into the future, strengthening the fabric of our communities for generations to come.”

Both programs — at U of W and UCN — are set to launch in January, with intake now open.

— With files from The Canadian Press