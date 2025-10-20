Suspect charged after ambulance set on fire outside Ontario hospital: police

Send this page to someone via email

Hamilton police say a 31-year-old man has been charged after an ambulance parked outside a hospital was deliberately set on fire.

Police said on Sunday at around 6 a.m., paramedics had just offloaded a patient at Hamilton General Hospital.

When they returned to the ambulance, they found it engulfed in flames. Firefighters arrived and put the fire out and an investigation was launched, police said.

No one was inside the ambulance when the fire occurred.

Investigators said that by reviewing surveillance camera footage and eyewitness accounts they determined one suspect had tossed an accelerant inside the ambulance and walked away on foot.

Officers scanned the area and found the suspect at a bus stop nearby, police said.

A 31-year-old man with no fixed address was charged with arson with disregard for human life and three counts of failing to comply with a probation order.