Oshawa trailer fire leaves 1 child dead, two adults injured: police

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A child is dead following a fire at a trailer in Oshawa, Ont., that also left two other people with serious injuries.

Durham Regional Police Acting Staff Sgt. Joanne McCabe said at approximately 2:18 p.m. on Saturday, officers responded with the Oshawa fire department to reports of trouble and a possible vehicle fire on Elgin Street.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Police arrived on scene within three minutes of the call and found a trailer “fully engulfed in flames.”

McCabe said officers found a child who had died inside the trailer and transported two others to hospital. A man is in serious, non-life threatening condition with a woman also being treated for serious, non-life-threatening injuries.

Two firemen were injured in the incident and treated for minor burns, according to Oshawa Fire Chief Stephen Barkwell.

Story continues below advertisement

The Ontario Office of the Fire Marshal is investigating.