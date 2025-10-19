Menu

Oshawa trailer fire leaves 1 child dead, two adults injured: police

By Sean Previl Global News
Posted October 19, 2025 12:40 pm
A Durham Regional Police vehicle sits near the scene of a trailer fire in which one child died and two other people were injured. View image in full screen
A Durham Regional Police vehicle sits near the scene of a trailer fire in which one child died and two other people were injured. Global News
A child is dead following a fire at a trailer in Oshawa, Ont., that also left two other people with serious injuries.

Durham Regional Police Acting Staff Sgt. Joanne McCabe said at approximately 2:18 p.m. on Saturday, officers responded with the Oshawa fire department to reports of trouble and a possible vehicle fire on Elgin Street.

Police arrived on scene within three minutes of the call and found a trailer “fully engulfed in flames.”

McCabe said officers found a child who had died inside the trailer and transported two others to hospital. A man is in serious, non-life threatening condition with a woman also being treated for serious, non-life-threatening injuries.

Two firemen were injured in the incident and treated for minor burns, according to Oshawa Fire Chief Stephen Barkwell.

The Ontario Office of the Fire Marshal is investigating.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

