Oshawa trailer fire leaves 1 child dead, two adults injured: police

A child is dead following a fire at a trailer in Oshawa, Ont., that also left two other people with serious injuries.
Durham Regional Police Acting Staff Sgt. Joanne McCabe said at approximately 2:18 p.m. on Saturday, officers responded with the Oshawa fire department to reports of trouble and a possible vehicle fire on Elgin Street.
Police arrived on scene within three minutes of the call and found a trailer “fully engulfed in flames.”
McCabe said officers found a child who had died inside the trailer and transported two others to hospital. A man is in serious, non-life threatening condition with a woman also being treated for serious, non-life-threatening injuries.
Two firemen were injured in the incident and treated for minor burns, according to Oshawa Fire Chief Stephen Barkwell.
The Ontario Office of the Fire Marshal is investigating.
