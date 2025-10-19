Kitchener Rangers edge London Knights in OT in 2nd game of OHL Rivalry Week matchup

Send this page to someone via email

Jakub Chromiak’s goal just 44 seconds into overtime lifted the Kitchener Rangers past the London Knights 3-2 on Oct. 19 at Canada Life Place.

The Knights are now 3-3 in OT this year, having gone to overtime in six of their first ten games.

No other team has been to OT more than four times so far this season.

The win by the Rangers created a split in their OHL Rivalry Week series.

London won the first game 6-1 on Oct. 17 at the Kitchener Memorial Auditorium.

Kitchener cashed in first in the second of the back-to-back meetings as Kaden Schneider’s shot from the left point of the London zone found its way through a crowd and just inside the left post at 15:23 of the first period. The goal was Schneider’s first in the OHL.

The Rangers carried a 1-0 lead to the first intermission.

Knights defenceman and L.A. Kings first-round pick Henry Brzustewicz tied the game 1-1 with a slap shot through the legs of Kitchener goalie Christian Kirsch at 11:44 of the second period. Kirsch had lost his stick on the play.

Kaeden Hawkins’ second goal in as many games gave London their first lead at 6:26 of the third period as he deflected a Julian Brown slap shot into the Ranger net, and it was 2-1 for the Knights.

Another first career goal tied it for Kitchener just 59 seconds later as Weston Cameron snapped one in, and the teams stayed tied into overtime.

The first big chance in OT went to London on a rush into the Ranger end, but two saves by Kirsch sent Kitchener back the other way. Jack Pridham set up Chromiak and he ended the game with a one-timer.

The Rangers outshot the Knights 29-23 while London won 40 of 62 faceoffs in the game.

The Knights were 1-for-1 on the power play and 2-for-2 on the penalty kill.

Knights-Rangers rivalry

This matchup has been leaning London’s way for awhile. In the last 31 regular-season meetings between the clubs the Knights are 21-5-5.

London is 8-2 in playoff series against Kitchener dating back to 2004-05 and have won all three series that have taken place in each of the past three seasons, losing only a single game, all told.

Of the six times the Knights have gone on to win an OHL championship or a Memorial Cup, their road has always taken them through the Rangers at some point.

Up next

London will face a stellar Ottawa 67’s club at 7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 24 at Canada Life Place.

Ottawa was one of the last teams to lose in regulation time this year as they won six straight games out of the gate.

They have two of the league’s top rookie players in forward Thomas Vandenberg and goaltender Ryder Fetterolf.

Coverage will start at 6:30 p.m., on 980 CFPL, at http://www.980cfpl.ca and on the iHeart Radio and Radioplayer Canada apps.