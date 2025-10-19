Two N.S. children die after boat overturns, 2 others injured: RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

Two children have died and one remains injured alongside an adult after a boat overturned on Nova Scotia’s Lake Rossignol.

According to Queens County District RCMP, police were called along with paramedics, fire services and the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre to a report of a boater in distress on the lake.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Police said they learned a man and three children were in the boat when it overturned.

The 45-year-old man and three children from Fall River, N.S. were found and transported to hospital by helicopter.

Authorities say two of the children died from the injuries, with the man and third child having non-life threatening injuries.

“There really are no words …. our thoughts and prayers are with the family. Appreciation also to the first responders,” said Coun. Cathy Deagle Gammon, who represents Fall River in the Regional Council for the Halifax Regional Municipality (HRM), in an email to Global News.

Story continues below advertisement

RCMP say an investigation into the incident is ongoing.