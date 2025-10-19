Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Two N.S. children die after boat overturns, 2 others injured: RCMP

By Sean Previl Global News
Posted October 19, 2025 9:49 am
1 min read
The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police "E" Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., April 13, 2018. View image in full screen
The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police "E" Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., April 13, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Two children have died and one remains injured alongside an adult after a boat overturned on Nova Scotia’s Lake Rossignol.

According to Queens County District RCMP, police were called along with paramedics, fire services and the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre to a report of a boater in distress on the lake.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Police said they learned a man and three children were in the boat when it overturned.

The 45-year-old man and three children from Fall River, N.S. were found and transported to hospital by helicopter.

Authorities say two of the children died from the injuries, with the man and third child having non-life threatening injuries.

Trending Now

“There really are no words …. our thoughts and prayers are with the family. Appreciation also to the first responders,” said Coun. Cathy Deagle Gammon, who represents Fall River in the Regional Council for the Halifax Regional Municipality (HRM), in an email to Global News.

Story continues below advertisement

RCMP say an investigation into the incident is ongoing.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices