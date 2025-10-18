Trump in the crosshairs: ‘No Kings Day’ rallies draw hundreds of thousands

Send this page to someone via email

From Washington to Vancouver, and from Montreal to Berlin, thousands gathered Saturday for the second No Kings Day, a day of action protesting U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration and what organizers describe as a stand against authoritarianism.

In Vancouver, hundreds gathered in downtown on Saturday for the event, held at Jack Poole Plaza beside the Olympic Cauldron, between 12 p.m. and 2 p.m., and was one of more than 2,000 coordinated demonstrations across the world.

“In Canada, we won’t back down against chaos, corruption, and cruelty. Grow our movement and join us,” a release from organizers read.

Organizers emphasized the movement’s commitment to non-violent action, with marshals on site to assist in de-escalating tensions and to ensure the event remained safe and accessible.

The protest was held on mostly flat ground to accommodate those with mobility needs, and accessible washrooms were available.

The organizers also emphasized the need for demonstrating safely during the protests.

“We expect all participants to seek to de-escalate any potential confrontation and to act lawfully at these events,” organizers said.

“Weapons of any kind, including those legally permitted, should not be brought.”

The rally was part of the global movement which has been spreading globally. It began in June 2025 and has since held demonstrations in multiple countries.

“This peaceful movement is growing,” organizers said in a statement. “’No Tyrants’ is more than a slogan, it’s foundational to democracy.”

Similar rallies were held Saturday in Montreal, where organizers saw 2,000 participants show up for a similar demonstration.

The movement has seen hundreds of thousands of participants worldwide gathering in public spaces to voice support for the cause.

“From New York to Berlin, from Toronto to Tokyo, and right here in Montreal, people are gathering to remind the world democracy isn’t something we inherit once, it’s something we defend every single day,” David Hamelin-Schuilenburg, the chair of the chapter, told the crowd.

U.S. citizen and Berlin resident for 10 years, Jennie Litser-Neves also voiced her support for the protests in Washington.

“As an immigrant here in Germany, it’s really important to me that America was founded on immigrants, by immigrants, and the fact that they are trying to shut that out and rewrite history is a really big deal,” she told Global News.

No Kings events are planned to continue in the coming months, with supporters aiming to maintain engagement on civic issues and democratic participation.