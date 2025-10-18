72 illegal handguns seized, 2 Brampton men charged; OPP

See more sharing options

An eight-month joint-forces investigation has led to the seizure of 72 illegal handguns and dozens of prohibited devices, with two men from Brampton, Ont., now facing serious weapons trafficking charges.

The investigation, originally focused on alleged cocaine trafficking, led to the discovery of the handguns. when OPP officers intercepted a northbound tractor-trailer near Temiskaming Shores.

The truck, originating in Toronto, was stopped at a Ministry of Transportation inspection station.

With support from multiple OPP units including the Organized Crime Enforcement Bureau, the Guns and Gangs Enforcement Team, the Northeast Region Community Street Crime Units, the Canine Unit, and Temiskaming OPP, a search warrant was executed on the vehicle.

Officers seized 72 illegal handguns and 66 prohibited devices.

Early tracing suggests all the firearms originated in the United States.

“These firearms originated in the United States, highlighting the importance of partnerships with law enforcement agencies across borders. Thanks to the dedication of our officers and partners, we’ve disrupted a significant criminal operation and taken dangerous weapons out of circulation,” said OPP Chief Supt. Mike Stoddart.

As a result of the investigation, two Brampton men have been charged with 72 counts of weapons trafficking and possession for the purpose of trafficking cocaine.