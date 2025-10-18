2 more youths charged with first-degree murder in fatal stabbing of Toronto teen

See more sharing options

Toronto police have charged two additional teenage boys in connection with the fatal stabbing of 14-year-old Abdoul Aziz Sarr, who was killed in July outside a fast-food restaurant in the city’s east end.

Both suspects, a 16-year-old and a 17-year-old from Toronto, were arrested on Friday, Oct. 17, and each charged with first-degree murder. Two of them turned themselves in to police in July, while the third turned himself in to police in August.

They were set to make their first court appearance Saturday, Oct. 18, at the Toronto Regional Bail Centre.

Under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, the identities of the accused cannot be released.

Sarr was fatally stabbed on the night of July 5, 2025. Emergency crews were called to the area of Eastern Avenue and Woodward Avenue shortly after 10 p.m., where they found the teen with life-threatening injuries.

He was transported to hospital but later died.

In a statement following the arrest, a religious centre, where Sarr was a student, remembered him as a beloved and positive presence in their community.

“Abdoul Aziz was more than just a student, he was a light in our lives,” the statement from Mecca Islamic Centre read.

“He greeted everyone with kindness and carried himself with a grace far beyond his years. His loss has shattered our hearts.”

The centre has launched a fundraiser to support the Sarr family with funeral costs, counselling, and other expenses.

A third youth was previously arrested and charged in the case.

All three accused remain before the courts as the investigation continues.

Anyone with additional information is urged to contact Toronto police.