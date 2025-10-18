Lions win fifth straight, eliminate Elks

Send this page to someone via email

VANCOUVER – Quarterback Nathan Rourke scored on a 70-yard run in the third quarter as the B.C. Lions erased an early deficit by rattling off 25 consecutive points in a 37-24 win that eliminated the Edmonton Elks from the CFL playoffs on Friday.

Cornerback Robert Carter Jr. also returned an interception 50 yards for a touchdown as the Lions won their fifth consecutive game to improve to 10-7 and move into second place in the CFL West.

The Elks saw a two-game win-streak snapped and dropped to 7-10, last in the West and eliminated from the post-season picture. Edmonton led 10-2 midway through the second quarter.

Rourke competed 21 of 32 passes for 338 yards, a touchdown and an interception.

Running back James Butler run for a touchdown and a two-point convert. He finished the night with 15 carries for 82 yards.

Keon Hatcher Sr. had a 17-yard touchdown catch.

Kicker Sean Whyte made field goals of 37 and 34 yards.

Elks quarterback Cody Fajardo completed 19 of 34 passes for 230 yards, a touchdown and three interceptions. He also scored on a 15-yard run in the game’s final minute.

Running back Javon Leake scored on short run while wide receiver Binjimen Victor had a 12-yard touchdown catch.

Vincent Blanchard added a 45-yard field goal.

Earlier Friday the Saskatchewan Roughriders lost 17-16 to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers. The Riders, who have wrapped up first place in the West, are 12-5 while the Bombers improved to 9-8, leaving them fourth in the conference and in position for at least a crossover playoff spot.

The Lions struck early in the third quarter when Carter stepped in front of a Fajardo pass and returned it for a 17-10 lead. The Elks then turned the ball over on a failed third-down gamble which led to a 36-yard Whyte field goal. That was set up by a 34-yard catch by running back Zander Horvath.

On the next series Rourke faked a handoff and looked to pass. Seeing no one open he pulled the ball down and took off around the right side where he outran several Elks to the end zone and a 27-10 lead.

With just 74 seconds left in the opening half Rourke marched the Lions 78 yards in eight plays, throwing three consecutive first-down passes. The drive ended with a five-yard Butler run. He also added the two-point convert to make the score 10-10.

The Lions scored the only points in the first quarter when linebacker Ben Hladlik sacked Fajardo in the end zone for a safety.

The Elks took the lead in the second quarter off a six-yard Leake run. The drive was fuelled by three Kurleigh Gittens Jr. catches, including a 33-yard grab. Edmonton increased its lead to 10-2 off a 45-yard Blanchard field goal. That drive was aided by a 33-yard pass interference call on Lions’ defensive back Jackson Findlay.

NOTES

B.C.’s Butler has 1,178 yards on the season, breaking his personal season high of 1,1116 set in 2023 with Hamilton. … Both teams had just three first downs in the first quarter. … In their two previous games this year the Lions defeated the Elks 31-14 at home on June 7 and then earned a 32-14 victory in Edmonton on July 13. … The Lions had back-to-back second-place finishes in the West in 2022 and 2023. … Hatcher is the first Lion receiver to go over 1,500 yards since Emmanuel Arceneaux collected 1,566 in 2016.

UP NEXT

Elks: Host the Calgary Stampeders on Friday, Oct. 24.

Lions: Visit the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Saturday, Oct. 25.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 17, 2025.