Sports

Springer leaves Game 5 after being hit by pitch

By Gregory Strong The Canadian Press
Posted October 17, 2025 8:45 pm
1 min read
SEATTLE – Blue Jays designated hitter George Springer left Game 5 of the American League Championship Series due to a right knee injury.

Springer was hit by a 95-m.p.h. pitch thrown by reliever Bryan Woo in the seventh inning of Friday’s game at T-Mobile Park. Toronto led 2-1 at the time.

Springer was replaced in the lineup by Joey Loperfido, who was added to the 26-man roster on Thursday after outfielder Anthony Santander was ruled out with a back injury.

Story continues below advertisement

Springer was hit in the side of the knee and immediately crumpled to the ground in the batter’s box. A team trainer, joined by manager John Schneider, came out of the dugout for assistance.

The 36-year-old Springer got to his feet and tested the leg by slowly walking to first base before deciding to leave the game.

Springer, who drove in Toronto’s first run of the game in the fifth inning, is hitting .256 in the post-season with three homers and six RBIs. He hit .309 in the regular season with 32 homers and 84 RBIs.

Following the game Jays manager John Schneider said X-rays were negative on Springer’s knee.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 17, 2025.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

