Billboards going up around B.C. to aid in search for missing boy

Billboards are going up around B.C. to aid in the search for a missing 11-year-old boy.

Police have been looking for Kai Pavlovic since Sept. 26, which is when Burnaby RCMP was asked to do a wellness check on the boy.

Burnaby investigators said they spoke with Kai’s family members and believe he is staying with a caretaker.

However, police have not been able to identify the caretaker.

The billboards are an attempt to move the investigation forward, police said.

Burnaby RCMP said they are putting up billboards in English and Serbian to try and connect with people that know where Kai might be. Burnaby RCMP

In a statement through Burnaby RCMP, Kai’s family said that, “Kai is a bright, curious, outgoing and kind little boy who loves to climb trees, build forts and learn to sail. He is a friend to all animals and particularly adores horses, cats and dogs.

“Kai’s family in New Zealand love him dearly, and they are asking anyone with any information on Kai’s location to please immediately contact Burnaby RCMP at 604-646-9999.”

Police said Kai’s disappearance does not fall under an Amber Alert.

“Kai’s case has not triggered an Amber Alert because it has not met the criteria,” Cpl. Laura Hirst with Burnaby RCMP said on Oct. 9.

Kai is described as being approximately five feet tall, with a thin build and brown hair. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Kai Pavlovic is urged to contact the Burnaby RCMP at 604-646-9999 or their local police.