Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Billboards going up around B.C. to aid in search for missing boy

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted October 17, 2025 4:43 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Renewed plea for missing 11-year-old boy'
Renewed plea for missing 11-year-old boy
WATCH: Burnaby RCMP are renewing their appeal for information about the whereabouts of an 11-year-old boy. As Catherine Urquhart reports, police believe he is with a caretaker, but they are trying to find out who that is – Oct 9, 2025
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Billboards are going up around B.C. to aid in the search for a missing 11-year-old boy.

Police have been looking for Kai Pavlovic since Sept. 26, which is when Burnaby RCMP was asked to do a wellness check on the boy.

Burnaby investigators said they spoke with Kai’s family members and believe he is staying with a caretaker.

However, police have not been able to identify the caretaker.

The billboards are an attempt to move the investigation forward, police said.

Burnaby RCMP said they are putting up billboards in English and Serbian to try and connect with people that know where Kai might be
Burnaby RCMP said they are putting up billboards in English and Serbian to try and connect with people that know where Kai might be. Burnaby RCMP

In a statement through Burnaby RCMP, Kai’s family said that, “Kai is a bright, curious, outgoing and kind little boy who loves to climb trees, build forts and learn to sail. He is a friend to all animals and particularly adores horses, cats and dogs.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

“Kai’s family in New Zealand love him dearly, and they are asking anyone with any information on Kai’s location to please immediately contact Burnaby RCMP at 604-646-9999.”

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Police said Kai’s disappearance does not fall under an Amber Alert.

“Kai’s case has not triggered an Amber Alert because it has not met the criteria,” Cpl. Laura Hirst with Burnaby RCMP said on Oct. 9.

Kai is described as being approximately five feet tall, with a thin build and brown hair. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Kai Pavlovic is urged to contact the Burnaby RCMP at 604-646-9999 or their local police.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices