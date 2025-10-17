Menu

Canada

Montreal man pleads guilty to making death threats against Parti Québécois leader

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 17, 2025 2:05 pm
A Montreal man has pleaded guilty to making death threats against Parti Québécois Leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon.

Philippe Clément-Laberge, 42, entered his plea on Tuesday at the Montreal courthouse.

The threats were made to the party leader and his family in early March 2024.

St-Pierre Plamondon opened up to the public about the incident after it came out in the media.

He said at the time that the suspect had been arrested days after he received the threats.

Clément-Laberge’s next court appearance is scheduled for March 9, 2026.

 

© 2025 The Canadian Press

