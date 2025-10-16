Menu

Entertainment

Rapper/singer mgk to headline halftime show for 112th Grey Cup in Winnipeg

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 16, 2025 9:42 pm
Machine Gun Kelly View image in full screen
mgk will perform at halftime of the 112th Grey Cup in Winnipeg. Photo: P. Lehman/Future Publishing via Getty Images
Rapper and singer mgk will headline the halftime show at the 112th Grey Cup, the CFL announced Thursday.

The performer, formerly known as Machine Gun Kelly, has released seven studio albums, with his 2020 release “Tickets to my Downfall” certified double platinum in the United States.

His latest album, “Lost Americana,” was released in August.

Our Lady Peace, who rose to prominence in their native Canada in the 1990s with alt-rock albums “Naveed” and “Clumsy,” will headline the kickoff show, while country singer Catie St. Germain of Niverville, Man., will sing the national anthem.

The Grey Cup will be played Nov. 16 in Winnipeg.

The Jonas Brothers headlined the halftime show at last year’s Grey Cup in Vancouver.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

