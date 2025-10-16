Menu

Education

Edmonton students battle boredom with yard work during teacher strike

By Jaclyn Kucey Global News
Posted October 16, 2025 8:33 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Edmonton students bored during teacher strike resorting to voluntary yard work'
Edmonton students bored during teacher strike resorting to voluntary yard work
It's been two weeks since students have been in class due to the ongoing teacher strike, and the boredom is starting to sink in. But while many kids are stuck at home, one group has found a way to stay active, help their community and have a little fun. Jaclyn Kucey has their story.
While the Alberta teacher strike continues, it’s now been two weeks since students were in classes.

Fourth-grader Mark Sakhenko said it only took two days into the teachers’ strike until he was bored.

So instead, along with his younger sister and two neighbours, they’ve traded in their homework for yard work.

Leaf by leaf, the four young entrepreneurs have been offering neighbours a cheap rate for raking up leaves.

“I’ve already made $400 so I’m hoping for $600 more,” said Mark.

He’s not planning on spending the money on toys, though. Instead, he says, “I am saving up for a ticket so I can go to Ukraine so I can see my grandma.”

Mark escaped Ukraine four years ago with his parents, and hasn’t seen his grandma since.

Together the crew says they will continue raking until either the strike ends, or they run out of leaves.

Click to play video: 'Talks stall between Alberta teachers, government in provincewide strike'
Talks stall between Alberta teachers, government in provincewide strike
