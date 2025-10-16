Edmonton students battle boredom with yard work during teacher strike

Send this page to someone via email

While the Alberta teacher strike continues, it’s now been two weeks since students were in classes.

Fourth-grader Mark Sakhenko said it only took two days into the teachers’ strike until he was bored.

So instead, along with his younger sister and two neighbours, they’ve traded in their homework for yard work.

Leaf by leaf, the four young entrepreneurs have been offering neighbours a cheap rate for raking up leaves.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“I’ve already made $400 so I’m hoping for $600 more,” said Mark.

He’s not planning on spending the money on toys, though. Instead, he says, “I am saving up for a ticket so I can go to Ukraine so I can see my grandma.”

Mark escaped Ukraine four years ago with his parents, and hasn’t seen his grandma since.

Story continues below advertisement

Together the crew says they will continue raking until either the strike ends, or they run out of leaves.