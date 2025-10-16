Selkirk teen in hospital after being hit by car: Manitoba RCMP

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A Manitoba teen was seriously hurt after being hit by a car Wednesday night, RCMP say, and had to be airlifted to hospital in critical condition.

The incident took place on Manitoba Avenue in Selkirk around 9:30 p.m. Two people were walking in the middle of the road when one of them, a 17-year-old boy, was hit by an eastbound vehicle, police said, and ended up in the south ditch.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The driver, a 27-year-old RM of St. Andrews man, wasn’t hurt in the incident, nor was the second pedestrian.

Selkirk RCMP continue to investigate with the help of a forensic collision reconstructionist.

1:38 Manitoba RCMP say fatal crashes on the rise after low numbers to start 2025