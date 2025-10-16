Menu

Selkirk teen in hospital after being hit by car: Manitoba RCMP

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted October 16, 2025 1:55 pm
1 min read
An RCMP badge is pictured. View image in full screen
An RCMP badge is pictured. File / RCMP
A Manitoba teen was seriously hurt after being hit by a car Wednesday night, RCMP say, and had to be airlifted to hospital in critical condition.

The incident took place on Manitoba Avenue in Selkirk around 9:30 p.m. Two people were walking in the middle of the road when one of them, a 17-year-old boy, was hit by an eastbound vehicle, police said, and ended up in the south ditch.

The driver, a 27-year-old RM of St. Andrews man, wasn’t hurt in the incident, nor was the second pedestrian.

Selkirk RCMP continue to investigate with the help of a forensic collision reconstructionist.

Manitoba RCMP say fatal crashes on the rise after low numbers to start 2025
