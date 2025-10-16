Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Consumer

Nestlé cutting 16,000 jobs globally amid multiple economic challenges

By Michelle Chapman The Associated Press
Posted October 16, 2025 10:07 am
2 min read
A picture taken on February 21, 2024 show the logo of Swiss food giant Nestle on the company's headquarters in Vevey, western Switzerland. Food giant Nestle said, on February 22, 2024, net profits last year rose 20.9 percent to 11.2 billion Swiss francs ($12.7 billion) after increasing prices of its products to offset growing costs. (Photo by Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP) (Photo by FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP via Getty Images) View image in full screen
A picture taken on February 21, 2024 show the logo of Swiss food giant Nestle on the company's headquarters in Vevey, western Switzerland. Getty Images
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Nestlé is cutting 16,000 jobs globally as the Swiss food giant cuts costs as part of its efforts to revive its financial performance.

Nestlé, which makes Nescafé, KitKats, pet foods and many other well-known consumer brands, said Thursday that the job cuts will take place over the next two years. The Swiss company also said that it is raising targeted cost cuts to 3 billion Swiss francs (US$3.76 billion) by the end of next year, up from a planned 2.5 billion Swiss francs ($3.13 billion).

It has been a turbulent year for the company, based Vevey, Switzerland. Last month, Nestle dismissed CEO Laurent Freixe after an investigation into an undisclosed relationship with a subordinate.

Freixe had only been on the job for a year. He was replaced by Philipp Navratil, a longtime Nestlé executive.
Shortly after Freixe was ousted, Chairman Paul Bulcke stepped down early.

Story continues below advertisement

Nestlé is also fighting a host of external headwinds like other food makers, including rising commodity costs and U.S. imposed tariffs. The company announced price hikes over the summer to offset higher coffee and cocoa costs.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

President Donald Trump has implemented a 50 per cent tariff on Brazilian goods like coffee and orange juice. The Trump administration imposed a 40 per cent tariff on Brazilian products in July, which was on top of a 10 per cent tariff imposed earlier.

Click to play video: 'Business Matters: Hundreds of Nestle workers on strike'
Business Matters: Hundreds of Nestle workers on strike

Coffee habits in the U.S. are almost exclusively fueled by imports. Official U.S. government data shows Brazil, the world’s top coffee producer, supplies about 30 per cent of the American market, followed by Colombia at roughly 20 per cent and Vietnam at about 10 per cent. Tariff negotiations are ongoing.

Trending Now

The price of cocoa soared to record highs last year after inclement weather in areas where it is grown constrained supply and hit companies like Nestlé hard. While cocoa costs began to fall in 2025 as supply increased, cocoa is vastly more expensive than it was just two years ago.

Story continues below advertisement

Nestlé said Thursday that it will eliminate 12,000 white-collar positions in multiple locations. The job cuts are expected to achieve annual savings of 1 billion Swiss francs ($1.25 billion) by the end of next year.

The company will cut 4,000 jobs as part of ongoing productivity initiatives in its manufacturing and supply chain.

“The world is changing, and Nestlé needs to change faster,” Navratil said in a statement.

Shares of Nestlé rose nearly eight per cent on the SIX Swiss Exchange.

A Global News request sent to Nestlé asking how many Canadian jobs are included in the cuts has yet to receive a response.

With a file from Global’s Ari Rabinovitch

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices