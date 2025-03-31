Saskatchewan chocolatier tempers the impacts of cocoa prices

See more sharing options

The cost of cocoa surged last winter, with Filigree’s Chocolaterie in Regina experiencing a thirty per cent price increase.

Instead of offsetting those costs to their customers and raising prices across all products, the chocolate shop found an opportunity for creativity.

Head Chocolatier Kent Lukey shares how he’s filling the gap left behind by cocoa just in time for the Easter season.

