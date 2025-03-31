Menu

Video link
Headline link
Canada

Saskatchewan chocolatier tempers the impacts of cocoa prices

By Marija Robinson Global News
Posted March 31, 2025 9:27 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Saskatchewan chocolatier tempers the impacts of cocoa prices'
Saskatchewan chocolatier tempers the impacts of cocoa prices
Last winter's surging cocoa costs have left local chocolatiers rethinking the price and size of their offerings. But, one Saskatchewan business is breaking the chocolate mold.
The cost of cocoa surged last winter, with Filigree’s Chocolaterie in Regina experiencing a thirty per cent price increase.

Instead of offsetting those costs to their customers and raising prices across all products, the chocolate shop found an opportunity for creativity.

Head Chocolatier Kent Lukey shares how he’s filling the gap left behind by cocoa just in time for the Easter season.

You can watch the full story in the video above.

