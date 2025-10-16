SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Sports

Blue Jays look to even up ALCS at 2-2

By The Canadian Press The Canadian Press
Posted October 16, 2025 5:02 am
1 min read
SEATTLE – The Toronto Blue Jays will look to even up the best-of-seven American League Championship Series Thursday night against the Seattle Mariners.

Toronto thumped Seattle 13-4 on Wednesday to cut its series deficit to 2-1.

The Blue Jays got out of their offensive slump to the tune of 18 hits, five of which were home runs, in the win.

Max Scherzer is set to make his first playoff start in a Toronto uniform, while Seattle goes with fellow right-hander Luis Castillo.

The Mariners, who have never won an American League title, will host Game 5 on Friday. If Games 6 and 7 are necessary, they would be played back in Toronto.

The Blue Jays are making their first ALCS appearance since 2016. Toronto hasn’t reached the World Series since winning a second straight title in 1993.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 16, 2025.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

