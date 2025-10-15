Alberta students, doctors want federal ban on flavoured e-cigarettes, nicotine pouches

Send this page to someone via email

Before federal, provincial and territorial health ministers are expected to meet in Calgary this week, multiple groups based in Alberta are hoping to see change.

That change would see a ban on all flavoured e-cigarettes and nicotine pouches sold in Canada.

The goal of the ban is to make using vapes less attractive to young people, according to Les Hagen, executive director with Action on Smoking and Health.

“Over 300,000 youth under the age of 18 using nicotine products every 30 days,” explained Hagen. “Grape and blueberry and cherry? These are obviously kid flavours.”

Students like Ari Shetty, who is a member of Stop Addicting Adolescents to Vaping and E-cigarettes, or SAAVE, say vaping at school is common.

Get weekly health news Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday. Sign up for weekly health newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“It depends on the grade level, but as you go up it becomes more and more prevalent,” Shetty said. “It’s maybe one in every 10 kids has vaped at some point.”

Story continues below advertisement

The previous federal Liberal government promised in 2021 that it would take action to prohibit flavours except for tobacco, mint and menthol. Four years later, Ottawa has yet to follow through.

A spokesperson with the office of federal Health Minister Majorie Michel stopped short of committing to a ban.

“The Government of Canada remains committed to preventing youth vaping and has taken several measures to that end, including enhancing public education, strengthening compliance and enforcement of existing rules, and advancing regulations to implement additional controls.

“We continue to work with our partners and stakeholders to protect Canadians.”

Members of SAAVE and Action on Smoking and Health hope to speak with ministers directly on Thursday and Friday.