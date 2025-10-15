Jays slugger Santander back in lineup for Game 3

See more sharing options

SEATTLE – Blue Jays slugger Anthony Santander is back in the lineup for Game 3 of the American League Championship Series between Toronto and Seattle after sitting out Game 2 due to back tightness.

He will play right field at T-Mobile Park and bat in the cleanup position.

Santander was a late scratch in a 10-3 loss to the Mariners on Monday at Rogers Centre.

He has three hits in 13 at-bats over the post-season.

Seattle has a 2-0 lead in the best-of-seven series

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 15, 2025.