Jays slugger Santander back in lineup for Game 3

SEATTLE – Blue Jays slugger Anthony Santander is back in the lineup for Game 3 of the American League Championship Series between Toronto and Seattle after sitting out Game 2 due to back tightness.
He will play right field at T-Mobile Park and bat in the cleanup position.
Santander was a late scratch in a 10-3 loss to the Mariners on Monday at Rogers Centre.
He has three hits in 13 at-bats over the post-season.
Seattle has a 2-0 lead in the best-of-seven series
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 15, 2025.
