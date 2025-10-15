Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

‘Feral butchery’: Scottish judge sentences man to life for killing Alberta girlfriend

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 15, 2025 2:10 pm
1 min read
Claire Leveque. View image in full screen
Claire Leveque. GoFundMe
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A Scottish judge has sentenced a man to life in prison for the 2024 murder of his Alberta girlfriend in the remote Shetland Islands.

Judge Paul Arthurson says 24-year-old Claire Leveque died a squalid and unimaginable death in an episode of frenzied “feral butchery.”

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

A jury heard Aren Pearson stabbed the woman from Westlock, north of Edmonton, at least 26 times in a hot tub and held her head under the water.

When police responded, officers found 41-year-old Pearson in the tub with the woman’s body.

The judge says the man sought to belittle his girlfriend’s character and made several abusive and derogatory comments about her.

Scotland Police Insp. Richard Baird says in a statement that Pearson was “cruel and selfish” and hopes the verdict brings closure to Leveque’s family.

Advertisement
Related News
© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices