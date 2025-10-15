Off-leash dog shot and euthanized after biting Ontario child, police officer

See more sharing options

The Ontario Provincial Police say a dog attack on a residential street led to the animal being shot and euthanized after it bit a child and an officer.

Police said the attack happened Wednesday just after 8:30 a.m. on Russell Street in Dundalk, Ont.

It was reported that an off-leash dog had bitten a child and was attempting to bite another child, police said, noting the owner was there and tried to restrain the dog but was unsuccessful.

When officers arrived, police said they encountered the “aggressive dog,” which also bit an officer who tried to gain control of it.

“In the interest of public safety, police shot the dog,” the OPP said.

The dog was later euthanized, police said.

The officer and the child suffered minor injuries and received medical treatment. The dog’s breed is unknown, police said.

“The OPP reminds the public to report aggressive or dangerous animals immediately and to avoid approaching them,” police said.