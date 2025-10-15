Menu

Canada

Premier Ford calls on Stellantis to ‘live up to their promise’ to Brampton workers

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 15, 2025 8:17 am
1 min read
Cars pass along the assembly line at the Stellantis plant in Brampton, Ont., on Friday July 21, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young. View image in full screen
Cars pass along the assembly line at the Stellantis plant in Brampton, Ont., on Friday July 21, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young. CHY
Ontario Premier Doug Ford is calling on Stellantis to “live up to their promise” to Brampton workers after the automaker was reported to be moving production slated for an assembly plant to Illinois.

In a statement, Ford says he has spoken with Stellantis to stress his “disappointment with their decision to prioritize investment into the U.S.”

Unifor, the union representing autoworkers at the Jeep’s Brampton assembly plant, said the move to Illinois was part of a US$13-billion plan announced Tuesday by automaker Stellantis to expand U.S. production by 50 per cent over the next four years.

The premier says no provincial funding has flowed to the automaker for its Brampton project and no funding will be given until the government receives clear assurances on when the plant will restart.

Prime Minister Mark Carney said the move was a direct consequence of U.S. tariffs and his government would be working with Stellantis to create new opportunities in and around Brampton.

In February, Stellantis said it was pausing work in Brampton amid a retooling of the plant for both electric and gas Jeep Compass vehicles. The plant had about 3,000 employees before closing in early 2024 to prepare for the new production line.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

