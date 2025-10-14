Quebec government considers sperm donor registry

See more sharing options

The Quebec government is considering a new registry for sperm donors and a limit on the number of donations each person can make.

The news comes after an investigation by Quebec network Noovo revealed that three men from the same family have fathered hundreds of children through sperm donations.

A committee on medically assisted reproduction has recommended the government create a registry of sperm and egg donors.

It also says donors should be allowed to donate to a maximum of 10 families at assisted reproduction centres.

The Quebec Health Department says it will consider how to respond to those recommendations in the coming months.

The department says it is already taking steps to better inform people considering using a sperm donor.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 14, 2025.