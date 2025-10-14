Caufield scores in OT as Canadiens rally to clip Kraken 5-4

Send this page to someone via email

Cole Caufield played hero for the Montreal Canadiens, scoring his second goal of the game at 3:25 of overtime to lead his team to a 5-4 win over the Seattle Kraken at Bell Centre on Tuesday.

Canadiens rookie sensation Ivan Demidov tied the game with under three minutes left in the third period to force the extra session.

Alex Newhook and Kirby Dach also scored for Montreal. Samuel Montembeault made 18 saves in the winning effort. The Canadiens ran their winning streak to three games as they launched a four-game homestand.

Jaden Schwartz, Jani Nyman, Jamie Oleksiak and Jared McCann also scored for the Kraken, who dropped their first game of the season and the opener of a six-game road trip. Joey Daccord stopped 17 shots.

The Canadiens exacted revenge on Seattle, which swept the two-game season series last season, including an 8-2 drubbing on home ice last October.

The Canadiens win was the culmination of a night filled with celebrations surrounding Montreal’s home opener.

Pre-game ceremonies were highlighted by lengthy ovations for Canadiens head coach Martin St. Louis, Demidov, and reigning Calder Trophy winner Lane Hutson, who signed an eight-year, $70.8 million contract extension on Monday.

TAKEAWAYS

Canadiens: Newhook scored his first goal of the season in his 300th career NHL game. The goal was assisted by defenceman Alexandre Carrier, who also celebrated his 300th game on Tuesday.

Kraken: McCann, meanwhile, scored in his third straight game to start the season. The 29-year-old, who also collected an assist in the game, has four points over the stretch.

KEY MOMENT

It took less than five minutes for the Canadiens to open the scoring as Newhook, positioned at the far post, tapped in a perfectly-placed pass from Demidov behind Daccord on just Montreal’s second shot on goal.

KEY STAT

Caufield scored in a fourth straight Canadiens home opener. The 24-year-old has five goals across those four opening-night contests.

UP NEXT

Kraken: Visit the Ottawa Senators on Thursday.

Canadiens: Host the Nashville Predators on Thursday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 14, 2025.