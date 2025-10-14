SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Sports

Blue Jays fans hoping for ALCS comeback

By Fatima Raza The Canadian Press
Posted October 14, 2025 7:11 pm
1 min read
TORONTO – Toronto Blue Jays fans are hoping for a comeback after the team had a disappointing start to the American League Championship Series against the Seattle Mariners.

Seattle quieted the hot Toronto bats over two victories at Rogers Centre, the latest a 10-3 rout in Game 2 on Monday that has the Mariners two wins away from their first World Series appearance.

Ryan Taylor, a fan from Toronto, says he still has high hopes from the team, in particular sluggers George Springer and Vladimir Guerrero Jr., to rediscover their offence at T-Mobile Park.

“I’m hoping for some insane home runs, some crazy grand slams. I want to see some angry Seattle fans in the stands during those games,” Taylor said.

Nolan Murphy, who flew in from Vancouver to see the Jays on Monday, says he will be making the trip down to Seattle to support the team.

“We swept them in Seattle when we were there last three games,” Murphy said. “I’m not too worried about it.”

The series is shifting to T-Mobile Park for the next two games as well as Game 5, should Toronto pick up a win.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 14, 2025.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

