Headline link
Consumer

Vaccine report card grades Manitoba C+

By Iris Dyck Global News
Posted October 14, 2025 8:20 pm
1 min read
Manitoba scores C+ in seniors vaccine report
CanAge's Vaccine Report Card has found Manitoba's vaccine funding, access and awareness have improved for the second year in a row. Iris Dyck reports.
CanAge’s Vaccine Report Card has found Manitoba’s vaccine funding, access and awareness have improved for the second year in a row.

The annual report found Manitoba is doing well when it comes to educational resources and access to publicly funded shots at clinics and pharmacies. It grades the province at a C+, putting it roughly in the middle of the provinces and territories.

However, Manitoba is still missing a publicly funded shingles vaccine, CanAge COO Jana Ray says.

“It’s really a matter of making those commitments to an older adult population,” she told Global News.

Watch the video above for more on the Vaccine Report Card.

