Vaccine report card grades Manitoba C+

CanAge’s Vaccine Report Card has found Manitoba’s vaccine funding, access and awareness have improved for the second year in a row.
The annual report found Manitoba is doing well when it comes to educational resources and access to publicly funded shots at clinics and pharmacies. It grades the province at a C+, putting it roughly in the middle of the provinces and territories.
However, Manitoba is still missing a publicly funded shingles vaccine, CanAge COO Jana Ray says.
“It’s really a matter of making those commitments to an older adult population,” she told Global News.
