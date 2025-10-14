Vaccine report card grades Manitoba C+

Send this page to someone via email

CanAge’s Vaccine Report Card has found Manitoba’s vaccine funding, access and awareness have improved for the second year in a row.

The annual report found Manitoba is doing well when it comes to educational resources and access to publicly funded shots at clinics and pharmacies. It grades the province at a C+, putting it roughly in the middle of the provinces and territories.

Get weekly health news Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday. Sign up for weekly health newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

However, Manitoba is still missing a publicly funded shingles vaccine, CanAge COO Jana Ray says.

“It’s really a matter of making those commitments to an older adult population,” she told Global News.

Watch the video above for more on the Vaccine Report Card.