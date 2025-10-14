Menu

Crime

4 charged in Moose Lake forcible confinement, assault: Manitoba RCMP

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted October 14, 2025 3:47 pm
1 min read
Contraband seized by Moose Lake RCMP. View image in full screen
Contraband seized by Moose Lake RCMP. Manitoba RCMP
Nine people were arrested — and five later released without charge — in connection with a forcible confinement incident in Moose Lake, Manitoba RCMP say.

Police were called on Sunday morning by a 29-year-old victim, who said that she and two other women — 24 and 27 years old — had been held against their will and assaulted at a home in the area before escaping.

Officers learned that the three women were accused of stealing money by residents of the house, then held, searched and assaulted. The victims said they spotted weapons in the home, including machetes, a sawed-off shotgun and bear mace.

RCMP searched the home — which was already the subject of a search warrant for an unrelated incident — and seized cash, drug paraphernalia, ammunition and multiple edged weapons.

Two women, 28 and 31, have been charged with forcible confinement and assault, while a 33-year-old man was arrested on outstanding warrants and charged with resisting arrest. A fourth suspect, 40, was charged with possessing property obtained by crime. He was released on an undertaking with a future court date.

RCMP continue to investigate.

