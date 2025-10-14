Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Riders sign football operations head O’Day, head coach Mace to two-year extensions

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 14, 2025 2:12 pm
1 min read
Saskatchewan Roughriders head coach Corey Mace looks on during the first half of CFL football action against the Toronto Argonauts in Regina, on Friday, October 10, 2025. View image in full screen
Saskatchewan Roughriders head coach Corey Mace looks on during the first half of CFL football action against the Toronto Argonauts in Regina, on Friday, October 10, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Heywood Yu
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed football operations head Jeremy O’Day and head coach Corey Mace to two-year contract extensions, the CFL club announced Tuesday.

The contracts, announced after the Roughriders (12-4) clinched first overall in the CFL standings heading into the playoffs, run through the 2028 season.

O’Day, the Riders’ vice-president of football operations and general manager, is in his 27th season with the club and seventh in his current roles. Quarterback Trevor Harris, 1,000-yard receivers KeeSean Johnson and Dohnte Meyers and 1,000-yard rusher A.J. Ouellette are among his free-agent signings enjoying strong 2025 seasons.

O’Day gave Mace his first head coaching opportunity after Craig Dickenson was fired at the end of the 2023 season.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Mace, who also serves as the Riders’ defensive co-ordinator, led the Roughriders to a 9-8-1 season in 2024. The Riders went on to beat B.C. 28-19 in the West Division semifinal before losing 38-22 to Winnipeg in the division final.

Story continues below advertisement

The 39-year-old from Port Moody, B.C., won a Grey Cup as a defensive tackle in 2014 with the Calgary Stampeders, and joined the CFL’s coaching ranks after his retirement in 2015. He won another Grey Cup as a  defensive co-ordinator with the Stampeders in 2018, and a third in 2022 as defensive co-ordinator of the Toronto Argonauts.

Trending Now

The Roughriders host Winnipeg on Friday in the second-last week of the regular season. They host the West Division final on Nov. 8.

Click to play video: 'Riders-Bombers rivalry fuels tourism in Regina'
Riders-Bombers rivalry fuels tourism in Regina
© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices