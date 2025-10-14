Riders sign football operations head O’Day, head coach Mace to two-year extensions

Send this page to someone via email

The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed football operations head Jeremy O’Day and head coach Corey Mace to two-year contract extensions, the CFL club announced Tuesday.

The contracts, announced after the Roughriders (12-4) clinched first overall in the CFL standings heading into the playoffs, run through the 2028 season.

O’Day, the Riders’ vice-president of football operations and general manager, is in his 27th season with the club and seventh in his current roles. Quarterback Trevor Harris, 1,000-yard receivers KeeSean Johnson and Dohnte Meyers and 1,000-yard rusher A.J. Ouellette are among his free-agent signings enjoying strong 2025 seasons.

O’Day gave Mace his first head coaching opportunity after Craig Dickenson was fired at the end of the 2023 season.

Mace, who also serves as the Riders’ defensive co-ordinator, led the Roughriders to a 9-8-1 season in 2024. The Riders went on to beat B.C. 28-19 in the West Division semifinal before losing 38-22 to Winnipeg in the division final.

The 39-year-old from Port Moody, B.C., won a Grey Cup as a defensive tackle in 2014 with the Calgary Stampeders, and joined the CFL’s coaching ranks after his retirement in 2015. He won another Grey Cup as a defensive co-ordinator with the Stampeders in 2018, and a third in 2022 as defensive co-ordinator of the Toronto Argonauts.

The Roughriders host Winnipeg on Friday in the second-last week of the regular season. They host the West Division final on Nov. 8.