Crime

Man arrested at Winnipeg encampment after child assaulted, police say

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted October 14, 2025 11:26 am
1 min read
Back window of police cruiser View image in full screen
A Winnipeg Police Service cruiser. Randall Paull / Global News
A 27-year-old Winnipeg man is in custody after a child was assaulted while playing near an encampment in the Centennial neighbourhood, according to police.

Police said they were called to Pacific Avenue at Ellen Street on Wednesday afternoon, after a report that a man had thrown a water bottle at a boy, then chased him down the street, screaming at him.

The boy wasn’t physically injured, police said, and a parent was able to take a photo of the suspect, which helped officers locate the man at the encampment and arrest him.

The man faces a charge of assault with a weapon.

