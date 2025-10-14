Man arrested at Winnipeg encampment after child assaulted, police say

A 27-year-old Winnipeg man is in custody after a child was assaulted while playing near an encampment in the Centennial neighbourhood, according to police.
Police said they were called to Pacific Avenue at Ellen Street on Wednesday afternoon, after a report that a man had thrown a water bottle at a boy, then chased him down the street, screaming at him.
The boy wasn’t physically injured, police said, and a parent was able to take a photo of the suspect, which helped officers locate the man at the encampment and arrest him.
The man faces a charge of assault with a weapon.
City councillor questions new encampment rules
