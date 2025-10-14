Menu

Trending

‘A super bad picture’: Trump lashes out at Time cover photo

By Rachel Goodman Global News
Posted October 14, 2025 11:30 am
2 min read
President Donald Trump talks with Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the Knesset, Israel's parliament, Monday, Oct. 13, 2025, in Jerusalem. View image in full screen
President Donald Trump talks with Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the Knesset, Israel's parliament, Monday, Oct. 13, 2025, in Jerusalem. Chip Somodevilla / Pool via AP
U.S. President Donald Trump is criticizing Time magazine for the photograph it featured of him on its most recent cover.

“The picture may be the Worst of All Time,” he wrote on Truth Social on Tuesday. “They ‘disappeared’ my hair, and then had something floating on top of my head that looked like a floating crown, but an extremely small one. Really weird.

“I never liked taking pictures from underneath angles, but this is a super bad picture, and deserves to be called out. What are they doing, and why?”

He added that the accompanying story about his peace plan for Israel and Hamas was “relatively good.”

The Time story, accompanied by the headline “His Triumph,” outlines how Trump succeeded in negotiating a peace deal in the deadly Israel-Hamas conflict that began on Oct. 7, 2023.

The multiphase plan — hinged upon a ceasefire and a hostage-prisoner swap, which was completed over the weekend — also mandates an influx of humanitarian aid to Gaza and the withdrawal of Israeli troops from the Palestinian territory, with an agreed contingency put forward by Hamas that Trump and the guarantor states ensure that Israel fully co-operates.

In a speech to the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem on Monday, Trump ushered in the “historic dawn of a new Middle East” and welcomed an end to the “long and painful nightmare” of the war without providing a clear blueprint for the future of Gaza’s governance.

Click to play video: 'Trump signs Gaza peace deal, as questions linger over Middle East’s future'
Trump signs Gaza peace deal, as questions linger over Middle East’s future

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Trump, and western and Arab states have ruled out a role for Hamas, which has run Gaza since driving out Palestinian rivals in 2007.

“This is not only the end of war, this is the end of an age of terror and death,” Trump continued.

“Israel, with our help, has won all that it can by force of arms. Now it’s time to translate those victories against terrorists on the battlefield into the ultimate prize of peace and prosperity for the entire Middle East.”

President Donald Trump and United Arab Emirates Vice President Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed al-Nahyan pose during the greeting ceremony before the family picture at the Gaza International Peace Summit, in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, Monday, Oct.13 2025. View image in full screen
President Donald Trump and United Arab Emirates Vice-President Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed al-Nahyan pose during the greeting ceremony before the family photo at the Gaza International Peace Summit in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, on Monday, Oct. 13, 2025. Yoan Valat, Pool photo via AP

Trump then travelled to Egypt for a summit dedicated to implementing his peace plan, which includes the rebuilding of Gaza and establishing a yet-to-be-defined structure of Palestinian self-governance.

The U.S., Turkey, Qatar and Egypt — all guarantor states — also signed a document outlining their responsibilities in ensuring a path to peace and Palestinian autonomy.

According to the Guardian, Trump told reporters in Egypt that the next stage of the peace plan was already in action.

“Phase two has already started. The phases are all a little bit mixed in with each other. You can start cleaning up. You look at Gaza, it’s a lot of clean-up,” he said.

The president, who, while speaking with the media in Egypt on Monday, referred to the Gaza Strip as “debris times 10,” is now seeking financial backing from wealthy Arab states to help rebuild the devastated region at an estimated cost of US$30 billion, the Guardian reported.

— With files from Reuters

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

