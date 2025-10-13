Mariners beat Jays 10-3 to take 2-0 series lead

Send this page to someone via email

TORONTO – Julio Rodriguez and Jorge Polanco hit three-run homers and Canadian Josh Naylor added a two-run shot to power the Seattle Mariners to a 10-3 win over the Toronto Blue Jays in Game 2 of the American League Championship Series on Monday.

Rodriguez went deep off starter Trey Yesavage in the first inning. The Blue Jays answered with two runs in the bottom half and pulled even in the second.

Polanco restored Seattle’s lead with a homer in the fifth inning and Naylor, from Mississauga, Ont., helped turn the game into a rout in the seventh.

The Mariners, who earned a 3-1 win in the best-of-seven series opener, will host Game 3 on Wednesday night at T-Mobile Park.

Yesavage worked four-plus innings while Gilbert lasted three frames after working in relief on Friday in Seattle’s Game 5 division series win.

Blue Jays right-fielder Nathan Lukes, who got the start after being pulled in Game 1 due to a bruised knee, had three hits and scored a run.

Left-fielder Anthony Santander was a late scratch due to lower back tightness. He was replaced by Davis Schneider.

Seattle will host Game 4 on Thursday. If a fifth game is necessary, it will be played Friday at T-Mobile Park.

The Mariners, who are making their first ALCS appearance since 2001, have never reached the World Series. Toronto last won the Fall Classic in 1993.

TAKEAWAYS

Blue Jays: Toronto’s offence showed more life after a two-hit showing in Game 1, but the Blue Jays managed just one hit against Seattle’s relievers.

Mariners: So much for the fatigue storyline. The Mariners have been in top form over two games despite arriving in Toronto late Saturday after needing 15 innings to close out Detroit in Game 5 on Friday night.

KEY MOMENT

With Randy Arozarena and Cal Raleigh aboard, Rodriguez silenced the sellout crowd of 44,814 to stake Seattle to an early lead.

KEY STAT

The Blue Jays fell to 0-4 in all-time head-to-head playoff matchups against the Mariners. Seattle swept Toronto in the wild-card round in 2022.

COMING UP

Right-hander Shane Bieber (0-0, 6.75 earned-run average) was tabbed to start Game 3 against Seattle’s George Kirby (0-0, 2.70).

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 13, 2025.