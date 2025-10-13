Alouettes win fourth straight, top Redblack 30-10

Send this page to someone via email

MONTREAL – Montreal Alouettes head coach Jason Maas had a lot to be thankful for this Thanksgiving Monday.

“It was three-phase football and that’s what I love to see,” said Maas following Montreal’s 30-10 win over the lowly Ottawa Redblacks in front of a sold-out Thanksgiving Day crowd of 23,035 at Percival Molson Stadium.

Maas readily admitted, however, there’s still work to be done.

“There’s room for improvement, yes,” he said. “I’d like our discipline to be better. We had probably the most penalties we’ve taken all year for the most yardage. I’m not really happy about that, but I love the way our guys responded.”

Montreal quarterback Davis Alexander ran his career record to a perfect 10-0. The 26-year-old American finished the afternoon 23-of-30 passing with 240 yards and a touchdown. Alexander also surpassed 3,000 passing yards for his career in the winning effort.

Story continues below advertisement

Nevertheless, Alexander was not at all satisfied with his individual performance.

“I didn’t play very well today,” Alexander said bluntly. “It was probably the worst game of my career, I would say. It is what it is. I don’t have to be Superman all the time and I’m thankful we have the best defence and best special teams in the league.”

“There’s plenty of things out there that I thought he could have done a bit better,” added Maas. “I still just love his fight. I love his leadership. I love the fact that he wants to be perfect on every single play. He was far from that in this game, but he still led us.”

Alexander was also frustrated post-game after he was pulled from the game late in the second quarter following a headshot he received courtesy of Redblacks defensive back Deandre Lamont.

Story continues below advertisement

“I was pissed that they took me off the field,” said Alexander. “The spotter pulled me off the field and you can’t pull me off the field after I just threw three plays. That didn’t make any sense.”

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Alexander passed concussion protocol before the first half ended. He also suffered a bloody nose that required stitches.

Austin Mack scored his first touchdown of the season for the Alouettes (9-7), who ran their winning streak to a season-high four games.

“I’m super happy for him,” said Alexander. “He’s a guy that’s stuck to the grind. His role has changed a little bit in our offence, just because of all the other weapons we have, but he’s as consistent as it comes.”

Fellow wide receiver Tyler Snead, meanwhile, broke the 1,000-yard mark for the first time in his career.

Montreal safety Marc-Antoine Dequoy also scored a touchdown off a blocked kick and collected one sack. Dequoy also broke up a pivotal third-down pass in the end zone, with the Redblacks driving at Montreal’s five-yard line in the first quarter.

“I thought he was tremendous,” said Maas. “It’s awesome to see. Our defence was stellar today. They gave up some yards, but at the end of the day, they made some big plays and had some big stops. Obviously that punt block set the tone for the whole entire day, in my opinion.”

Story continues below advertisement

Kicker Jose Maltos Diaz was a perfect 5 for 5 in field goal attempts. Maltos Diaz’s five field goals also helped him exceed 50 for the season.

Redblacks quarterback Dustin Crum completed 19 of his 29 passing attempts for 162 yards. Crum started in place of injured starter Dru Brown, who has been shut down for the remainder of the season with a knee injury.

Running back William Stanback scored Ottawa’s lone touchdown of the game. The former Alouette also led his team with 114 total yards on the day.

The Redblacks (4-12) dropped their fourth straight game. Ottawa is already assured of missing the playoffs for the fifth time in the past six seasons.

“I thought we weren’t as disciplined as we needed to be,” said Redblacks head coach Bob Dyce. “I thought we didn’t finish as well as we possibly could have. I thought the defence played a good game, except for a couple missed assignments and alignments. Special teams have to be better.”

Down 11-0, the Redblacks finally got on the board at the start of the second quarter, thanks to a 15-yard touchdown run by Stanback. Crum’s ensuing two-point conversion attempt, though, proved unsuccessful, forcing the Redblacks to settle for just six points.

After both teams exchanged field goals, Alexander connected with wide receivers Tyson Philpot and Charleston Rambo for 15- and eight-yard receptions, respectively. That set up a 47-yard touchdown pass to Mack, giving the Alouettes a 21-9 lead.

Story continues below advertisement

It marked Mack’s first touchdown since September 2023, a span of 19 games.

The win keeps open the possibility of Montreal finishing atop the East Division standings. The Alouettes need to win their two remaining regular-season games and have the Hamilton Tiger-Cats drop their regular-season finale to the Redblacks to secure top spot and a bye straight into the Eastern final on Nov. 8.

UP NEXT

The Alouettes and Redblacks will meet again on Saturday afternoon in Ottawa.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 13, 2025.