69-year-old Quinte West man dead after crash: Ontario Provincial Police

Ontario Provincial Police say one person has died in Prince Edward County after a car crash on a local highway.

OPP say first responders were called to the scene near Wellington around 8:15 a.m. on Monday.

They say an eastbound pickup truck had left the road and hit some trees.

The driver, who was alone in the truck, was able to get out of the vehicle and was found nearby.

Police say he was rushed to a local hospital with no vital signs but was later pronounced deceased.

Police identified the man as a 69-year-old from Quinte West and say the crash remains under investigation.