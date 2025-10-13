SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Sports

Jays outfielder Lukes returns to lineup for Game 2

By Gregory Strong The Canadian Press
Posted October 13, 2025 1:38 pm
1 min read
TORONTO – Blue Jays outfielder Nathan Lukes was back in the lineup for Game 2 of the American League Championship Series on Monday against Seattle.

He had to leave Sunday’s Game 1 after the third inning due to a bruised knee. Lukes fouled a ball off his right leg in a 12-pitch at-bat in the opening frame of the 3-1 loss to the Mariners.

He was slated to bat second and play right field for the late afternoon start at Rogers Centre.

“He’s getting treatment and feeling better this morning so he’s in there,” Blue Jays manager John Schneider said in a pre-game media availability in his office.

Schneider said Lukes was pulled after having some trouble “starting and stopping.” He was replaced by backup outfielder Myles Straw.

“All the X-rays, CT scan, everything was good,” Schneider said.

Right-hander Trey Yesavage was scheduled to start for Toronto against Logan Gilbert.

The best-of-seven series will move to Seattle for Game 3 on Wednesday night. The Mariners will host Game 4 on Thursday and Game 5 on Friday, if necessary.

The series would return to Toronto for Games 6 and 7 if needed.

The Blue Jays are making their first ALCS appearance since 2016. Toronto is looking to get back to the World Series for the first time since winning a second straight championship in 1993.

This is Seattle’s first appearance in baseball’s final four since 2001.

The Mariners, who have never won the ALCS, defeated Toronto in the 2022 wild-card series. It was the only other time the 1977 expansion cousins have met in the post-season.

The ALCS champion will play the winner of the National League Championship Series between the Milwaukee Brewers and Los Angeles Dodgers.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 13, 2025.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

