2 dead, 1 injured in small plane crash on Massachusetts highway

Two people have died and one person on the ground was injured Monday when a small plane crashed along a major highway in southeastern Massachusetts, authorities said.

At around 8:15 a.m. local time, a single-engine airplane crashed on the median of Interstate 195 in Dartmouth amid rain and strong winds.

The plane caught fire on the ground, according to a statement from Massachusetts State Police, adding it was not aware of any survivors on the aircraft. It also said the aircraft may have been attempting to land at New Bedford Regional Airport.

However, officials said it does not appear that the pilot provided the airport with a flight plan or passenger details.

The person who was injured on the ground was taken to a local hospital, state police said.

In videos taken by people in passing vehicles, smoke could be seen billowing up above Interstate 195 from scattered, blazing debris.

The highway was closed in both directions near the crash site in Dartmouth, the state Department of Transportation said.

“This morning’s incident has resulted in the death of two individuals aboard the aircraft at the time of the crash. We offer our condolences to their families and loved ones,” the state police said, according to the Boston Herald. “No further information is available regarding the identities of the victims, the circumstances of the crash, or the timing of the roadway reopening to normal traffic.”

A spokesman for the National Transportation Safety Board said it was investigating the crash, saying a Socata TBM-700 had departed from the New Bedford airport.

The NTSB is investigating the crash Monday of a Socata TBM-700 In Dartmouth, Massachusetts, after departing from New Bedford Regional Airport. — NTSB Newsroom (@NTSB_Newsroom) October 13, 2025

The Federal Aviation Administration, which state police said would likely take over the investigation, said in an email to The Associated Press that it could not respond to media inquiries due to the U.S. government shutdown.

—With files from The Associated Press