Canada

Anita Anand meets Prime Minister Modi; agrees on trade road map for Canada, India

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 13, 2025 11:55 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'India accused of renewed threats against Canadians'
India accused of renewed threats against Canadians
Members of Canada’s Sikh community say India is going back to its old tricks, renewing its attacks on Canada’s Sikh activists. Last year the RCMP accused the Indian government of orchestrating a range of violent crimes on Canadian soil including murder. Since then the Canadian government has tried to repair relations, but at what cost? Jeff Semple reports – Sep 12, 2025
Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand says she met India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi today as the two countries work to strengthen ties after two years of diplomatic strain.

Anand posted a picture on social media which showed her sitting across from Modi during her three-day official visit to India.

She says the conversation with the Indian prime minister is about building on the momentum from earlier this summer, when Modi was visiting Canada at the G7 summit and met Prime Minister Mark Carney.

Shortly after, Anand also released a joint statement with her Indian counterpart, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, offering a road map to a stronger trade partnership between the two countries.

They say the early initiatives in trade co-operation include resuming the Canada-India CEO forum early next year, which would bring together business leaders to talk investments with a focus on priority sectors such as clean technology, infrastructure, agri-food and digital innovation.

Other early initiatives include partnerships to expand access to artificial intelligence, re-establishing ministerial talks on energy collaboration and increasing bilateral co-operation on climate action.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

