Wrongfully convicted New Brunswick man dies from cancer

A New Brunswick man who spent 18 years in prison after he was wrongfully convicted of murder has died at the age of 77.

Innocence Canada, the organization that led the legal fight to clear Robert Mailman’s name, confirmed today that he died in Saint John, N.B., on Thursday, just before midnight.

On Jan. 4, 2024, Mailman and his friend Walter Gillespie were acquitted by Chief Justice Tracey DeWare of New Brunswick’s Court of King’s Bench, 40 years after they were wrongly convicted in the 1983 murder of George Leeman.

The judge apologized to the two men, saying they were victims of a “miscarriage of justice” in 1984.

After Mailman was diagnosed with terminal liver cancer in November 2023, he was given about three months to live.