Lukes leaves Game 1 after taking pitch off knee

TORONTO – Nathan Lukes was pulled from the Toronto Blue Jays’ 3-1 loss to the Seattle Mariners on Sunday in Game 1 of the American League Championship Series with a right-knee contusion.
Lukes went down in pain after his bat deflected a ball on to the top of his right knee in the first inning. He was replaced in right field by Myles Straw in the fourth inning.
Blue Jays manager John Schneider said after the game that Lukes had an X-ray and a CT scan done and they came back negative for a fracture.
Lukes dropped to the turf after he fouled a Bryce Miller pitch off his bat and into his right knee.
He was examined by the Blue Jays’ trainer and continued his at bat, drawing a 12-pitch walk from Miller.
The 31-year-old is hitting .308 this post-season with five runs batted in.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 12, 2025.
