Things to know travelling to Seattle for the Jays

Send this page to someone via email

There’s more than 4,000 kilometres between the home ballparks of the Toronto Blue Jays and the Seattle Mariners.

However, that huge travel distance for the teams to do battle in the American League Championship Series has opened the door for fans on Canada’s west coast to make a much shorter trip to Seattle to cheer on their favourite team.

Regular season games in Seattle often have a home-like environment for the Jays with many Canadian fans willing to travel.

Here are some key things to know if you plan to come from British Columbia to Seattle for Games 3, 4, and 5 at T-Mobile Park starting Wednesday.

Travelling to Seattle

There are a number of ways to get yourself from British Columbia to Seattle.

Story continues below advertisement

The Amtrak Cascades train travels from Vancouver’s Pacific Central Station to Seattle and a bus ticket bought through Amtrak will also take you between the cities.

As of Sunday afternoon, hours before the start of Game 1 in Toronto, the company website showed business class train tickets on Wednesday were already sold out, but some $117 one-way coach seats were still available for the four-and-a-half hour ride.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Bus tickets were still listed as available for approximately $70, one-way.

If travel by boat is more your speed, you can choose a ferry.

The Victoria Clipper fast ferry between Victoria and Seattle has added a special 11 a.m. “Playoff Express” sailing from Victoria on Wednesday.

The ferry will depart Victoria’s Inner Harbour at 11 a.m., arriving in downtown Seattle around 2 p.m. and the company is promising “special themed drinks and décor to celebrate this historic face-off.”

Story continues below advertisement

Flying is also an option, with early morning one-way flights between Vancouver and Seattle on Wednesday cost around $400 as of Sunday afternoon.

Driving across the border will take you an estimated three hours through the Peace Arch border crossing.

T-Mobile Park’s website makes a number of recommendations for getting to the game once you are in Seattle, including light rail, which makes stops within walking distance of the park as well as multiple bus routes.

The Washington State ferry terminal and King County Water Taxi terminal are less than two kilometres from the park.

Hotels in Seattle?

If you haven’t already booked a hotel to stay overnight in Seattle, be prepared to pay.

Hotel rooms for Wednesday’s game near the ballpark appear to be nearly sold out, with some available within walking distance going to about $600 a night.

Last-minute tickets?

Those looking for last minute tickets to Wednesday’s game should also be prepared for some sticker shock.

Ticket resale website StubHub lists single tickets to the game at more than $300. A pair of tickets behind the Blue Jays’ dugout will set you back more than $3,600 each

Story continues below advertisement

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 12, 2025.