B.C. teens charged with robbery using an imitation firearm: RCMP

Two youths have been charged following an alleged robbery with an imitation pistol in Duncan, B.C.

RCMP say in a statement that on Wednesday officers received a report that two boys, aged 13 and 16, attempted to rob two other boys who were 14 and 15.

Police say both suspects were arrested and a black replica pistol was located when they were searched.

They say one of the victims suffered minor facial injuries, and while in custody, one of the teens allegedly caused “extensive damage to police equipment.”

Police say both suspects have been charged with robbery using an imitation firearm and assault with a weapon.

One of them has also been charged with mischief under $5,000 and the other has been charged with failure to comply with a youth sentence.