Bichette out, Scherzer and Bassitt in for ALCS

TORONTO – Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette will not return to the Toronto lineup for the American League Championship Series against Seattle.

He was left off the team’s 26-man roster that was released Sunday morning. Bichette hasn’t played since suffering a left knee sprain five weeks ago.

Game 1 was scheduled for Sunday night at Rogers Centre.

Veteran right-handers Max Scherzer and Chris Bassitt made the cut after sitting out the A-L Division Series. Relievers Tommy Nance and Justin Bruihl played in the last round but were not included on the roster for this series.

Bichette appeared to be moving closer to a potential return but was in obvious discomfort on Saturday when he tried baserunning drills.

Toronto is coming off a four-game win over the New York Yankees. Seattle went the distance against the Detroit Tigers, closing out that series with a marathon 15-inning win on Friday night.

The Blue Jays are making their first ALCS appearance since 2016.

Game 2 was scheduled for Monday at Rogers Centre. The best-of-seven series will shift to Seattle for Game 3 on Wednesday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 12, 2025.