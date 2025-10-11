Riders clinch West Division with win over Argos

REGINA – With first place in their pockets, the Saskatchewan Roughriders remain focused on the ultimate prize.

The Riders clinched top spot in the CFL’s West Division on Friday with a 27-19 victory over the Toronto Argonauts. The victory improved Saskatchewan’s record to 12-4 and the first-place finish means the Riders will host the West Division final in Regina on Nov. 8. The Argos, who were eliminated from the post-season picture last week, dropped to 5-12.

“Obviously you want to maximize the regular season, and that has been done. But now we get a bonus, three weeks to refine and fine tune ourselves into being who we need to be come November 8,” said Trevor Harris, who finished 23 of 29 passing for 340 yards and two touchdowns.

“So we’ll just kind of keep our keep our focus one day at a time, and make sure that we’re improving so we are that team on that date.”

Story continues below advertisement

The Riders will complete the regular season with a road game in Winnipeg on Oct. 17 and a home game against B.C. on Oct. 25. The West semifinal is Oct. 1 with the winner of that contest travelling to Regina for the West final on Oct. 8.

Saskatchewan head coach Corey Mace has thought about how the team will use the next four weeks to prepare for the post-season.

“I would think that that would be the biggest benefit is you have a hard timeline to be able to get some guys back (from injury) and see what that looks like. There is a plan and how we put it in place and moving forward, there’s some benefits,” said Mace.

“But we’ve seen it over the years where it’s not been a benefit for people. So it’s just about how you conduct the business, we’re going to look to do in a beneficial way. And hopefully, come time for the playoffs, we’ll be back at full of strength as possible.”

Story continues below advertisement

The Argos, who will finish their regular season on Oct. 18 in Calgary against the Stampeders, gave the Riders almost more than they could handle on Friday night.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The game’s outcome was still uncertain as the fourth quarter was winding down. Following an unsuccessful third-down gamble by the Argos on the Saskatchewan 25-yard line, the Riders took over with four minutes left in the fourth quarter holding a 24-19 lead. The Riders attacked right away with slotback Samuel Emilus making a circus catch along with sideline for a 44-yard gain.

The Argos then appeared to stop the Riders on a third-down gamble on the Toronto 34-yard line with 2:30 remaining. The play was initially ruled short of the first down, but Mace challenged the spot of the ball.

Riders quarterback Jack Coan appeared to be stopped short of the first down, but the CFL Command Centre ruled that the spot was incorrect. The updated spot was enough for the first down.

Four plays later, with the ball on the Toronto 14-yard line and 1:09 left in the game, Riders kicker Brett Lauther sealed the victory with his fifth field goal of the game.

Lauther, who is in his seventh season with the Riders, has struggled in 2025. He entered Friday’s game 32 of 50 in field goal attempts, and he was returning to the lineup after sitting out last week’s game in Ottawa where Campbell Fair handled the kicking duties.

Story continues below advertisement

Mace mentioned that when Lauther received a game ball postgame, his teammates erupted in the locker room.

“These guys are the best in here. No one’s ever wavered with any doubt in the room,” said Lauther. “Everything we need we’ve got in here. We know what we can do this year, and what we’re possible, what we’re capable of. There’s highs and lows for everyone, but these guys have stuck with me from the beginning.”

Argos quarterback Jarret Doege, starting in place of the injured Nick Arbuckle, played well in just his third CFL start. With five minutes left in the half, Doege hit the back of his head on the turf when tackled. Although he returned to the Argos huddle, the CFL’s injury spotter had Doege removed from the game to be checked by medical personnel.

On Toronto’s next possession, Doege was hit hard by Riders linebacker Mike Rose, who was penalized on the play for roughing the passer. Doege was tended to by Argos medical personnel before leaving the field. He was replaced by Tucker Horn but did return for the second half.

Argos head coach Ryan Dinwiddie was impressed with Doege’s effort.

“I thought he played tough. He had a lot of late hits on him. They slammed him on his head a few times. He went into the concussion protocol, but he didn’t have one. He was beat up, but I thought he played tough,” said Dinwiddie.

Story continues below advertisement

Joe Robustelli and Tommy Nield scored touchdowns for the Riders.

Doege finished 20 of 31 passing for 221 yards with one touchdown and one interception. Liram Hajrullahu continued his superb season, connecting on four field goals. He has converted 55 of 60 field goal attempts this season with ten coming from 50 yards or more.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 10, 2025.