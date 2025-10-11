London Knights blast Erie 6-1 for third straight win

Send this page to someone via email

Two goals from Henry Brzustewicz and a goal and two assists by Ben Wilmott powered the London Knights to a 6-1 victory over the Erie Otters on Friday night at Canada Life Place.

The win was London’s third in a row as the Knights began two games in two nights on home ice.

London scored the only goal of the first period on a beautiful rush through centre ice that saw Caleb Mitchell zip a pass to Wilmott and he stepped across the Otters blue line on the left side. Wilmott followed up sending a slick feed in front to Brzustewicz, who had jumped up on the play. The L.A. Knights prospect then chipped a shot in for his first goal of the season.

The Knights outshot Erie 11-3 over the first 20 minutes and carried that lead into the second period.

Callum Hughes tied the game for the Otters at the 7:41 mark of the second as a blocked shot bounced right to Hughes, setting him up to score his third goal of the season.

Just 1:09 later London’s Jaxon Cover pushed a puck into the slot, found it himself and wired his second goal of 2025-26 by Noah Erliden. The Knights were back in front 2-1.

Sam O’Reilly found Noah Read at the edge of the Erie crease later in the period to give London a 3-1 advantage after 40 minutes.

Brzustewicz scored his second of the night on a power play from O’Reilly. Wilmott recorded his second goal in two games as he lifted in a rebound on a subsequent man advantage, giving the Knights a 5-1 lead.

To complete the scoring, Cover batted a puck away from an Erie defender, and Braiden Clark put it over the shoulder of Erliden for his first-ever OHL goal with 1:42 remaining in the game.

Wilmott had a goal and two assists on the night.

Cover and Clark each had a goal and an assist.

O’Reilly ended the game with with three assists and Caleb Mitchell had a pair of assists.

London outshot the Otters 41-14.

The Knights were 2-for-4 on the power play and 3-for-3 on the penalty kill.

London also owned the faceoff dot winning 44 of 59 draws in the game.

Twenty-seven former Knights on season-opening NHL rosters

There were 190 graduates of the Ontario Hockey League on NHL opening season rosters.

That number suggests that each OHL team on average should be responsible for having produced 9.5 players.

There are 27 former London Knights on NHL rosters to begin 2025-25 putting them at nearly three times higher than the average.

The Toronto Maple Leafs are home to the largest number of former Knights with Anthony Stolarz, Max Domi, John Tavares and Easton Cowan in blue and white.

There is at least one former Knight on 19 of 32 NHL teams.

Up next

The Knights will meet the Sarnia Sting for the first time in the 2025-26 regular season on Saturday, Oct. 11 at 7 p.m., at Canada Life Place.

The first 1,000 fans through the door will receive a commemorative 2025 Memorial Cup Championship banner.

Coverage will begin at 6:30 p.m., on 980 CFPL, at 980cfpl.ca and on the iHeart Radio and Radioplayer Canada apps.