Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Carney defends paying more than half a million a year to CEO appointees

By Kyle Duggan The Canadian Press
Posted October 10, 2025 2:12 pm
1 min read
Prime Minister Mark Carney participates in an announcement at a community centre in Ottawa, on Friday, Oct. 10, 2025. View image in full screen
Prime Minister Mark Carney participates in an announcement at a community centre in Ottawa, on Friday, Oct. 10, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Prime Minister Mark Carney is defending his decision to pay the CEOs of two new government offices annual salaries that are higher than those of his own cabinet ministers.

Douglas Guzman, the head of a new defence procurement office, and Dawn Farrell, the head of the new Major Projects Office, will each make more than $577,000 a year — not counting performance pay.

Click to play video: 'Sectoral trade deals with U.S. will ‘likely persist’ with revised CUSMA: Carney'
Sectoral trade deals with U.S. will ‘likely persist’ with revised CUSMA: Carney

Carney said their responsibilities are enormous and include things like making major military procurement decisions and reviewing industrial development projects worth “tens and tens of billions of dollars of economic activity.”

Story continues below advertisement

In a social media post this week, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre criticized Carney’s appointment of Guzman, who formerly worked in senior positions at the Royal Bank of Canada and Goldman Sachs.

Trending Now
Click to play video: 'Carney announces automatic tax-filing for low-income Canadians'
Carney announces automatic tax-filing for low-income Canadians

Poilievre said Carney is expanding the bureaucracy and giving new appointees “massive taxpayer-funded paycheques.”

But Carney said he needs the best people to deliver on important mandates, adding he believes their pay in the private sector was “substantially higher.”

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices