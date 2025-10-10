Jays have second best odds of winning World Series

See more sharing options

The Toronto Blue Jays now have the second-best odds of winning the World Series.

Oddsmakers for several bettors made the adjustment on Friday morning.

The Los Angels Dodges are still the favourites to repeat as Major League Baseball’s champions.

Toronto’s offensive output in their best-of-five victory over the New York Yankees in their American League Division Series swung the odds in the Blue Jays’ favour.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is also the odds-on favourite to win the AL Championship Series MVP.

Although bettors have slightly different odds for each outcome, there is also agreement among them that the Seattle Mariners and Milwaukee Brewers are third and fourth among World Series contenders.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 10, 2025.